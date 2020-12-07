2022 GMC Hummer EV spotted in production bodywork

The all-electric hulk looks to be moving towards production quickly.

GMC Hummer EV Protoype
1 of 3
Anonymous/Roadshow

This is the first time we've seen a prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV spotted in the real world.

The all-electric truck was spotted entering public roads from General Motors' Warren Technical Center in Michigan.

It's not clear if the vehicle has already entered preproduction testing or if it's about to do so, but given the first production models are due next year, it's likely getting ready for cold-weather testing.

GMC Hummer EV Protoype
2 of 3
Anonymous/Roadshow

This Hummer EV looks almost exactly like the model revealed in October, although there is some camouflage around the lighting units, which don't look to be production-ready just yet.

GMC Hummer EV Protoype
3 of 3
Anonymous/Roadshow

Due in fall 2021, the 1,000-horsepower electric truck will line up against the Tesla Cybertruck and forthcoming all-electric Ford F-150.

