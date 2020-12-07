This is the first time we've seen a prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV spotted in the real world.
The all-electric truck was spotted entering public roads from General Motors' Warren Technical Center in Michigan.
It's not clear if the vehicle has already entered preproduction testing or if it's about to do so, but given the first production models are due next year, it's likely getting ready for cold-weather testing.
Discuss: 2022 GMC Hummer EV spotted in production bodywork
