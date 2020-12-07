GMC Hummer EV spotted in the wild for the first time

Roadshow

Back on Oct. 20, General Motors finally revealed the long-awaited Hummer EV, an all-electric pickup truck that will be sold through GMC dealers. At the time, there was some conjecture among the media and viewing public how far along the vehicle was in development -- or rather, how far along the model wasn't. Well, if these exclusive spy shots are anything to go by, development of the all-electric truck is moving forward very quickly.

Captured by an anonymous Roadshow reader in Warren, Michigan turning onto public roads outside of GM's Warren Technical Center last week, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV features what looks like production-intent bodywork that lines up very well with the vehicle that was shown in the fall. While there is some camouflage and the lighting units don't look to be production ready, the vehicle is easily identifiable as the GMC Hummer. The EV was caught moving under its own power at normal roadway speeds, suggesting prototypes are either already undergoing testing, or poised to begin doing so.

Amusingly, the vehicle features a custom front vanity license plate that spells out "WTFMODE," likely a playful nod to the 1,000-horsepower truck's Watts To Freedom launch-control technology that helps the truck hit 60 mph from a standstill in a scant 3 seconds.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will initially launch in its most capable and longest-range trim, Edition 1, sometime during the 2021 calendar year, but the first year's production run has already been spoken for. Loaded with removable roof panels, Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant, CrabWalk and 350 miles of range, the Hummer pickup is also likely to be GM's most expensive new model when it bows, priced from $112,595 including delivery. Other more affordable models will follow.

It's not immediately clear what sort of testing the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is either undergoing in these photos, but given the truck's reportedly very-compressed development schedule, we'd be shocked if this vehicle -- or others like it -- aren't getting ready for winter testing, likely in Michigan's frozen Upper Peninsula, which becomes a frozen playground for automotive engineers at this time of year -- even for electric vehicles.