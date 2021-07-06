2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

More toned looks and available four-wheel steering suggest a more athletic driving experience.
This is the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport, a more athletic-looking version of the Korean automaker's midsize luxury sedan.
It's not immediately clear what performance-oriented differences help the G80 earn its "Sport" designation, beyond the inclusion of available all-wheel steering.
Dark chrome-finish trim sets off the G80 Sport from all sides, including here in profile, where you can see the model's unique 20-inch wheels.
The G80 Sport's cabin features a three-spoke steering wheel, available Sevilla red leather and unique stitch patterns and trim finishes.