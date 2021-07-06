2022 Genesis G80 Sport revealed, promises to carve corners tighter

Enlarge Image Genesis

Genesis' G80 is already one of the more striking-looking luxury sedans on the market, with its imposing Superman-shield-style grille and glowering twinned hash-mark headlamps. Now, it's poised to get even edgier and more dynamic with this just-revealed G80 Sport variant.

The new model features a redesigned front bumper that sets off a smoked-yet-glossy chrome grille -- the same darkened finish you'll find on the rocker panel garnish and fender-vent details. The aforementioned headlights also receive darkened bezels to tie the front end together. Out back, you'll find a similarly redesigned bumper with integrated defuser, along with minor tweaks to the trim. Interestingly, the G80 Sport's most noticeable feature might just be its 20-inch "dark sputtering" alloys. These intricately patterned wheels appear to be the same pattern already found on Genesis' GV80 SUV, and they're available on the G80 Sport with either black or red brake calipers fitted beneath.

The G80 Sport's interior appears to be largely unchanged, but that's no bad thing, as this BMW 5 Series' cabin rival is a pretty sumptuous affair to begin with. A three-spoke steering wheel is the most noticeable update, and additional differences include gray or red stitching (the latter of which sets off the available Sport-exclusive Sevilla Red leather nicely), as well as genuine aluminum and carbon trim. Speaking of upholstery, those hides will be available quilted in Sport-specific fashion, in either diamond or v-shaped patterns.

Genesis isn't revealing much in the way of mechanical details at the moment, but past generations of G80 Sport haven't exactly been extreme departures from the standard model's formula. This time out, the automaker is at least confirming that the G80 Sport will offer rear-wheel steering, which suggests it should display sharper handling, but it's not clear if additional suspension or powertrain tweaks will also accompany this new model.

That said, the badging on the model displayed in these official images suggest that the car will be at least available with all-wheel drive, if not standard. Whether the G80 Sport will be offered with the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and/or the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 remains to be seen, but given its Sport nomenclature, it seems likely that the larger of the two engines will be at least on offer. (In non-Sport trim, the blown V6 is good for 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque, while the four musters a still-healthy 300 hp/311 lb-ft, both on premium fuel.) Genesis recently revealed the Electrified G80, but that model's battery-powered drivetrain is not expected to figure into the G80 Sport's equation, even though the EV variant is eventually promised for the US market.

One last tidbit -- the rich crimson Cavendish Red finish shown here is a G80 Sport exclusive as well, with this paint drawing its name from the picturesque cliffs found rimming the northern coast of Canada's Prince Edward Island.

Full specs and pricing for the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport are promised for closer to the model's third-quarter on-sale date.