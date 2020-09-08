The updated model should hit the US next year.
Here's the updated Genesis G70 sedan.
From the rear, the quad-lamp taillights are the most obvious change.
New wheel designs round out the profile.
The new front fascia looks great on this compact sedan.
Inside, the G70 has purple leather and a new infotainment system.
Discuss: The Genesis G70 gets a super-sleek redesign
