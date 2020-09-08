The Genesis G70 gets a super-sleek redesign

The updated model should hit the US next year.

2022 Genesis G70
Genesis

Here's the updated Genesis G70 sedan.

2022 Genesis G70
Genesis

From the rear, the quad-lamp taillights are the most obvious change.

2022 Genesis G70
Genesis

New wheel designs round out the profile.

2022 Genesis G70
Genesis

The new front fascia looks great on this compact sedan.

2022 Genesis G70
Genesis

Inside, the G70 has purple leather and a new infotainment system.

