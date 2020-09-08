The 2022 Genesis G70 refresh looks awesome

Enlarge Image Genesis

Genesis released a few images of the updated G70 sedan on Tuesday, and I've got to say, it looks great. I know Genesis' big grille and quad-lamp lighting isn't for everyone, but combined with some softer edges and the G70's more petite package, I'm totally here for this refresh. Besides, this update brings the G70 in line with its larger G80, G90 and GV80 siblings.

The front fascia obviously exhibits the G70's biggest styling update. In profile, the G70 is largely similar to the current car, with some new wheel designs that almost look slightly too big for this compact sedan. From the rear, the G70 is a lot like its predecessor, though its chunky taillights are now split, bringing the quad-lamp signature around to the car's butt.

Moving inside, I'm all about the purple leather upholstery, though the overall design of the G70's cabin hasn't changed too much. One big improvement sits atop the dash: A new, 10.3-inch infotainment screen that "features an exclusive Genesis UI design," according to the automaker. This new tech supports over-the-air updates thanks to Wi-Fi, as well as Apple CarPlay compatibility, though the company curiously doesn't mention Android Auto -- something that's available in the current G70.

Genesis didn't divulge any powertrain details when it released these photos on Tuesday, which could mean one of two things. On one hand, the current 2.0-liter turbo I4 and 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engines could carry over unchanged, since this is only a refresh. But on the other hand, the G70 might benefit from a new 2.5-liter turbo I4 engine -- just like the one found in the updated Kia Stinger, a car with which the Genesis shares a platform.

The updated G70 is expected to go on sale in South Korea in October before making its way to other countries. Considering the current G70 exists as a 2021 model in the US, the new G70 will show up wearing a 2022 designation, meaning it should arrive sometime early next year.