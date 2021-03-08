2022 Ford Super Duty rocks a new appearance package

Plus, it's smarter with wireless Apple CarPlay and Sync 4.
The 2022 Ford Super Duty gets some updates that make it much smarter.
The truck also gets a new Sport Appearance Package, which adds body-color bumpers, grille and more.
It looks mighty fine in this red color, that's for sure.
It's nice to see a little less chrome sometimes.
No changes to the mechanicals.
There's still a 6.2-liter V8 standard.
Optional are the 6.7-liter turbodiesel and a 7.3-liter V8.
You'll also find wireless Apple CarPlay and Sync 4 inside.
Keep scrolling to see more of the 2022 Super Duty!
