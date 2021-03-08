2022 Ford Super Duty rocks a new appearance package

Plus, it's smarter with wireless Apple CarPlay and Sync 4.

2022 Ford Super Duty
1 of 20
Ford

The 2022 Ford Super Duty gets some updates that make it much smarter.

2022 Ford Super Duty
2 of 20
Ford

The truck also gets a new Sport Appearance Package, which adds body-color bumpers, grille and more.

2022 Ford Super Duty
3 of 20
Ford

It looks mighty fine in this red color, that's for sure.

2022 Ford Super Duty
4 of 20
Ford

It's nice to see a little less chrome sometimes.

2022 Ford Super Duty
5 of 20
Ford

No changes to the mechanicals.

2022 Ford Super Duty
6 of 20
Ford

There's still a 6.2-liter V8 standard.

2022 Ford Super Duty
7 of 20
Ford

Optional are the 6.7-liter turbodiesel and a 7.3-liter V8.

2022 Ford Super Duty
8 of 20
Ford

You'll also find wireless Apple CarPlay and Sync 4 inside.

2022 Ford Super Duty
9 of 20
Ford

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2022 Super Duty!

2022 Ford Super Duty
10 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
11 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
12 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
13 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
14 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
15 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
16 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
17 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
18 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
19 of 20
Ford
2022 Ford Super Duty
20 of 20
Ford
