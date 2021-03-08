2022 Ford Super Duty gets wireless Apple CarPlay, smarter tech and more

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford sent its Super Duty to school, and it picked up some new tricks in a round of updates the automaker revealed on Monday. The 2022 Super Duty pickup now sports the automaker's Sync 4 system, which enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus more.

For those who splurge for the Lariat trim, a 12-inch touchscreen for infotainment is standard. You'll still find Sync 3 and an 8-inch screen standard on the XLT trim, while other trucks sport a 4.2-inch screen. So, no, this isn't a sweeping update for all Super Duty trucks. Nevertheless, it's the latest place for Ford's much smarter and quicker infotainment system to find a home. Sync 4 is also included in the latest F-150, Mustang Mach-E and will be front and center with the Bronco this summer.

Sync 4's highlights include the ability to skip corded connections for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the latest system allows drivers to split the 12-inch screen for multitasking. Navigation, music, truck features and other highlights are all available on a single screen.

Aside from the new tech, Ford also announced a new styling package, plus the ability to add a popular one to more trims. The new package is a Lariat Sport Appearance Package, which covers the bumpers, exterior mirrors and grille in the truck's body color, rather than an accent. It looks pretty darn good in red, as seen here. As for the expansion of a popular package, that'd be the Black Appearance Package, which Ford said is "wildly popular" with its customers. For 2022, buyers can add the package to the XLT trim and swap in 20-inch black wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers, grille bars and receive black running boards.

Rounding out the changes are a couple of new interior color themes for the Lariat trim and a new Atlas Blue exterior color available on all Super Duty pickups. Still sticking around is the burly 6.2-liter V8 for base engine duties, but the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel engine and the mammoth 7.3-liter V8 both remain available. The first 2022 Super Duty trucks will hit dealers this summer.