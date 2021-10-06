/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Ford Mustang California Special, Stealth Edition look dashing

The GT/CS is back, and Ecoboost-powered Mustangs can opt for more blacked-out elements.

Sean Szymkowski
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
The California Special is back.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special
The 2022 Mustang brings the package back, and buyers can choose the GT Performance Package alongside it.

2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition
There's also this new Stealth Edition package.

2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition
Notably, it blacks out trim elements and adds clear LED taillight covers.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special
The California Special's interior gets a few extras with suede trim.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special
The black and red badges honor the 1968 GT/CS.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special
The California Special gets a rear fender scoop, too.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special
Both special packages will be ready for order later this year.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special
The first cars will arrive in early 2022.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special
Keep scrolling to see more of the 2022 Mustang California Special!

2022 Ford Mustang California Special
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
2022 Ford Mustang California Special
