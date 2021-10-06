2022 Ford Mustang California Special, Stealth Edition look dashing

The GT/CS is back, and Ecoboost-powered Mustangs can opt for more blacked-out elements.
The California Special is back.
The 2022 Mustang brings the package back, and buyers can choose the GT Performance Package alongside it.
There's also this new Stealth Edition package.
Notably, it blacks out trim elements and adds clear LED taillight covers.
The California Special's interior gets a few extras with suede trim.
The black and red badges honor the 1968 GT/CS.
The California Special gets a rear fender scoop, too.
Both special packages will be ready for order later this year.
The first cars will arrive in early 2022.
