2022 Ford Mustang reintroduces California Special, new Stealth Edition

The 2022 Ford Mustang keeps things pretty familiar, but buyers will have new packages to choose from when shopping the pony car. On Wednesday, Ford announced the California Special's return with revamped packaging to celebrate the option's 1968 debut. Additionally, a new Stealth Edition package provides blackout options.

The California Special isn't a new name, but Ford will offer it with the GT Performance Package to mix things up. Now, in addition to the unique CS design elements, buyers can opt for more performance -- including the sportier suspension, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential and unique chassis tuning. Without the pack, the California Special (only available on the GT fastback or convertible) adds GT/CS graphics, 19-inch wheels, racing stripes and a rear fender scoop. Special black and red badges alongside a blacked-out grille complete the look. The CS additions to the cockpit are minor: suede trim on the door and seats, plus a few more GT/CS badges.

While you'll need the GT trims to grab a California Special, those shopping the Ecoboost-powered Mustangs have the Stealth Edition to mull over. This new package is exclusive to the turbo-four models and comes with special, black-painted 19-inch wheels, black badges and cool clear LED taillight covers. Those also come with the Ice White Appearance Package, but they look great on a different color Mustang, too. Inside, a combination of matte and gloss black keep the Stealth Edition looks rolling.

Everything else remains the same for the 2022 Mustang, but it certainly still feels fresh with the three new packages . Ford will start taking orders for the Mustang GT/CS and Stealth Editions later this year. The first cars will reach customers and dealers in early 2022.