2022 Ford Explorer ST Line ditches power, keeps the style

The SUV doesn't rock the 400-hp V6, but it does look damn good still.
The 2022 Ford Explorer ST Line is here to provide show without the go.
It looks identical to an Explorer ST, but doesn't include the ST's engine.
There's a 2.3-liter turbo-four under the hood with 300 horsepower.
Inside, Ford raced things up with an ST-like cockpit and red accent stitching.
You'd never know it's not an ST.
Well, you will know once you see the ST Line badge instead.
It remains a very handsome SUV.
Ford will ship the first of them to dealers later this year.
Prices start at almost $8,000 less than for an actual ST.
