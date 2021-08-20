Have your 2022 Ford Explorer ST with RWD or all show, no go with new ST Line

Enlarge Image Ford

The 2022 Ford Explorer made its debut on Friday, and the biggest changes come for the performance-oriented ST trim. Ford will now sell you an Explorer ST with rear-wheel drive, or if you don't need the extra power, the Explorer ST Line arrives for all the show without the go.

Previously, the Explorer ST came with a standard four-wheel drive system, but Ford said not all owners use their SUVs the same way. Thus, it wanted to provide a RWD option for the go-fast people hauler. RWD becomes the standard layout for the SUV now, though we don't know prices just yet. Presumably, it'll make the the vehicle a little cheaper with 4WD optional. No matter where power flows, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 remains, as does the 10-speed automatic transmission. Power remains quite healthy at 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque.

Surely, there've been Explorer customers who want the looks of the ST without all the extra power. Don't fret because Ford has a solution in the 2022 Explorer ST Line. The SUV looks identical to the actual ST (save for ST Line badges), but it rocks a 2.3-liter turbo-four engine making 300 hp. The new model slots between the XLT and Limited trims and comes standard with 20-inch wheels, ST design such as the blacked-out grille, heated seats and steering wheel and much more. Flick through the options list and you'll find an available 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless phone charging and a 360-degree camera. Ford's Co-Pilot 360 suite of driver-assist and active safety systems comes along for the ride, and drivers will find the cabin stitched with red accents throughout to keep the sporting looks alive.

Knocking the actual performance out of the ST Line drops the price by $7,750, according to Ford. So, there's value in just looking the part, should customers want.

The automaker also made a few changes elsewhere in the Explorer's lineup. The 400-hp output also comes to the King Ranch and Platinum models, and customers can now opt for captain's chairs or a bench seat in the second row at no cost. The range-topping King Ranch and Platinum models also now come standard with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, multicontour seats and a 14-speaker B&O sound system. A couple new exterior colors round out the changes.

Ford plans to ship out the first 2022 Explorers to dealers later this year, where shoppers will also find another new addition to the range in the Explorer Timberline.