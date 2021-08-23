/>
2022 Ford Bronco hulks out with Eruption Green paint

Ford's 4x4 SUV is getting a rich new forest-green-like paint, and it looks fab.

For 2022, the reborn Ford Bronco is getting its first green paint option.

Dubbed "eruption green," the new paint hue will be joined by hot pepper metallic, a shade seen previously on other Ford models.

This is the verdant new paint as shown on a four-door Outer Banks model with Sasquatch package.

These new-for-2022 paint options will also see the phase-out of antimatter blue, lightning blue metallic and rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat paints.

That news could frustrate many Bronco customers who reserved a 2021 model but have seen their orders pushed to the 2022 model year due to a series of production problems.

Those buyers will need to choose from the updated-for-2022 color palette, meaning they will lose out on their first-choice color.

The super-popular Bronco has suffered a series of debilitating problems, including problematic Webasto-sourced modular hardtops that have snarled production.

The Jeep Wrangler-fighting Bronco has been well-reviewed so far, including by this outlet.

Other changes for the 2022 model year include a new third available bumper style.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2022 Ford Bronco in eruption green.

