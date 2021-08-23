2022 Ford Bronco's new Eruption Green paint looks incredible

Enlarge Image Ford

Amidst a tumultuous 2021 model year, Ford is tweaking the color palette for the Bronco SUV's sophomore year. For 2022, Ford is adding two new colors: Eruption green metallic and hot pepper metallic. The latter has been a staple of the Blue Oval's array of paint colors for some years now, including stints on the Ranger pickup and (discontinued) Focus compact, but this is the first time we're seeing this rich green paint option.

Ford introduced the new paint over the weekend at Detroit's Woodward Dream Cruise, the free annual cruise-in event billed as the world's largest gathering of classic cars. Ford says that the deep-green hue with yellow highlights was inspired by mallard green, a color offered on the original Bronco in the early-to-mid 1970s.

The two new paints will be model agnostic -- any 2022 Bronco model will be available in either eruption green or hot pepper metallic when those order books open later this year. The model seen in these photos is a four-door Outer Banks with the Sasquatch package.

As part of the model-year changeover, Base and Big Bend customers will gain access to Cyber Orange paint, while Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue Metallic and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat paints will be retired at the end of the 2021 model year. The phase-out of these paint choices is likely to leave some Bronco reservation holders frustrated. Due to production issues including a problematic hardtop that has resulted in a temporary stoppage of assembly, many 2021 Ford Bronco reservation holders have seen their orders converted to the 2022 model year automatically by Ford. Those customers "will choose from the 2022 colors," said Ford spokesperson Mike Levine in a tweet, meaning they won't get the first-choice paint colors they were initially promised.

In other hardtop-related news, vehicle fan website Bronco Nation reports that four-door Bronco Wildtrack models will move to a standard soft top for the 2022 model year, although the (previously standard-equipment) molded-in-color hardtop will still be available as an option. Two-door Wildtracks will continue on with the modular hardtop, ostensibly because no factory soft top exists for the two-door model. A Ford spokesperson confirmed these top developments to Roadshow.

Finally, as first reported by Bronco Nation, Ford is also changing out the Heavy-Duty Modular front bumper on Badlands and Black Diamond models for 2022. The steel bumper, which includes a brush-guard support, front skid plate, factory winch mounting points and modular, removable endcaps for better clearance will be replaced by a new powder-coated steel Capable Bumper, losing the modular function but gaining integrated fog lamps and a different recovery-point design. The Capable Bumper will join the Standard and Heavy-Duty Modular Bumper as an available third configuration on 2022 MY Broncos.