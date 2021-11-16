/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Dodge Challenger, Charger Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak models: Endless options

The options list is lengthy for these previously locked away combinations, if you pay up.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
New for 2022 are the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
The Jailbreak models open up a ton of previously locked combinations for trim, colors, wheels and more.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
You can build the muscle car of your dreams with all of these options.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
That includes a purple Charger with brass wheels and brass exterior accents.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
It does look good.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
Inside, there are tons of materials, colors, seat belt finishes and more available to choose from.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
The Challenger's cockpit looks great in the example Dodge showed off.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
The Jailbreak models will be availble to order starting later this year.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
If you can't make your own, you can actually order one of the cars shown off here.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
Prices for the package start at $995.

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the cars!

2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
