Dodge Challenger, Charger Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak models: Endless options

The options list is lengthy for these previously locked away combinations, if you pay up.
New for 2022 are the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models.
The Jailbreak models open up a ton of previously locked combinations for trim, colors, wheels and more.
You can build the muscle car of your dreams with all of these options.
That includes a purple Charger with brass wheels and brass exterior accents.
It does look good.
Inside, there are tons of materials, colors, seat belt finishes and more available to choose from.
The Challenger's cockpit looks great in the example Dodge showed off.
The Jailbreak models will be availble to order starting later this year.
If you can't make your own, you can actually order one of the cars shown off here.
Prices for the package start at $995.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the cars!