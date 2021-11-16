2022 Dodge Charger, Challenger Hellcat Redeye add Jailbreak models with wild customization

Enlarge Image Dodge

Dodge has its foot on the accelerator and revealed another piece of its Never Lift brand campaign: Two new Charger and Challenger variants. On Tuesday, the brand announced the Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models and that is one hell of a long name to type.

At their core, the Jailbreak models don't add any major new features, but they do unlock previously restricted options for the Hellcat Redeye Widebody cars. But, the Challenger does gain another 10 horsepower to bump the output from 797 hp to 807 hp. Otherwise, customers get to run wild with choices like a yellow Challenger with brass wheels, or copper carbon fiber weave trim with gray leather. This is all about paying a little more to get the exact muscle car a buyer wants.

Specifically, the Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak has seven seats, stripes and wheel options, tons of seatbelt and floor mat colors and oodles of options for the exterior color, brake calipers, badge finishes and more. All of the choices may be overwhelming, so Dodge went ahead and created a couple cars you can order as is, too.

The first is the Old School Challenger Jailbreak, which rocks an F8 Green exterior with 20-inch satin carbon wheels. More satin chrome accents fill out the exterior, and gray accents with aluminum trim washes over the cockpit. There's also a twill headliner. As for the Charger, Dodge created a Brass Funky model with a Hellraisin exterior color and 20-inch Brass Monkey wheels. Other brass accents make their way to the grille and badges. Inside, sepia Laguna leather seats, carbon fiber trim and a suede headliner complete the look.

Anyone who wants to unlock all these extra combinations (and the extra power for the Challenger) will have to pay $995 on top of the MSRP for a Charger or Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody. No matter what you end up choosing, Dodge will toss some nifty Jailbreak badges on the car, too. Order books open at the end of this year.