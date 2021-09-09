2022 Chevy Silverado is ready for the rough stuff

A new ZR2 trim and a radically improved interior are the stars of the show.
Chevrolet has rolled out a vastly improved 2022 Silverado that seems to address nearly every past gripe.
The 2022 Silverado picks up GM's excellent Super Cruise driver aid, which allows for handsfree operation on certain premapped segments of limited-access highways.
The interior is the real star of the 2022 Chevy Silverado show.
Every Silverado trim starting with the LT receives a massively overhauled cabin that truly looks like something new.
Every Silverado with the new interior also gets two positively honkin' displays.
A 13.4-inch touchscreen runs a new version of Chevrolet's infotainment system that sports all the usual favorites like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration.
However, Chevy takes a step beyond that by integrating Google directly into the hardware, letting owners access Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store right there in the cabin.
Another major addition to the 2022 Chevy Silverado is the new ZR2 trim.
Multimatic DSSV dampers combine with unique springs to give the truck more capability over the rough stuff, and it doesn't end there.
