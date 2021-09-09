2022 Chevy Silverado finally feels new

When it debuted for the 2019 model year, the Chevrolet Silverado took some licks for not being updated enough, with an interior that barely looked like it changed and some polarizing front-end styling. But the pickup truck segment is a cutthroat one, and to ensure it's keeping up with the Joneses, Chevrolet has rolled out a vastly improved 2022 Silverado that seems to address nearly every past gripe.

Being a refresh, the general look of the Silverado's exterior is unchanged, save for some nips and tucks to the front fascia. The headlights sit a little lower now, and on LT trims and up, there's a new running-light arrangement that has clever little animations when approaching, starting or leaving the truck. Otherwise, it's the same truck as usual, with trick tailgates and tie-downs aplenty.

The interior is the real star of the 2022 Chevy Silverado show. Every Silverado trim starting with the LT receives a massively overhauled cabin that truly looks like something new. Horizontal lines are everywhere, and Chevrolet promises updated materials throughout. There's a new electronic shifter for variants with bucket seats, and the top-tier High Country trim gets new kit like open-pore wood trim and unique stitching on the leather seats.

And then there's the screens. Every Silverado with the new interior gets two positively honkin' displays. A 13.4-inch touchscreen runs a new version of Chevrolet's infotainment system that sports all the usual favorites like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration. However, Chevy takes a step beyond that by integrating Google directly into the hardware, letting owners access Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store right there in the cabin. A new 12.3-inch gauge cluster replaces the old hardware with four different layouts that display differing amounts of information.

Another major addition to the 2022 Chevy Silverado is the new ZR2 trim. Just like the smaller Colorado ZR2, the Silverado variant is all about off-road performance. Multimatic DSSV dampers combine with unique springs to give the truck more capability over the rough stuff, and it doesn't end there. The Silverado ZR2 sports front and rear e-lockers, 33-inch off-road tires, skid plates and a different front bumper that offers a solid 31.8-degree approach angle. The ZR2 trim also carries a number of unique styling elements inside and out, as well as a 6.2-liter V8 promising 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Oh wait, there's more. The 2022 Silverado also picks up GM's excellent Super Cruise driver aid, which allows for handsfree operation on certain premapped segments of limited-access highways. The system has been given a few extra features on this truck, including the ability to tow while using it. Super Cruise also includes automatic lane changes on the Silverado, but you can't use that in conjunction with towing. Super Cruise is optional, but every Silverado comes standard with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning.

The Silverado's powertrains were given some decent updates, as well. The 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 gas engine now produces 420 lb-ft of torque, an improvement over the previous output of 348 lb-ft, but horsepower remains the same at 310. The 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine can now be paired with the Silverado's max towing package, so now it can tow 13,300 pounds instead of 9,300. The 5.3-liter V8 is still available, too, but it appears Chevy didn't touch that one.

The 2022 Chevy Silverado will hit dealerships in the spring of next year, and both pricing and EPA figures will be available closer to that time.