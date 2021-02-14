2022 Chevy Bolt EUV: The start of GM's EV onslaught

This is it, the new Chevy Bolt EUV.
This electric utility vehicle's interior is quite nice, with plenty of good materials.
The Bolt EUV is about 6 inches longer than the standard Bolt EV.
Yep, that's a 10.2-inch infotainment screen that should support over-the-air updates.
New front seats mean greater comfort than before.
A one-motor drivetrain provides 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.
The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV can be recharged from a 120-volt household outlet or a 240-volt socket, plus it supports DC fast charging at up to 11 kW.
What do you think of this vehicle's front end?
Would you consider owning a Bolt EUV over, say, a BMW i3, Hyundai Kona Electric, Ford Mustang Mach-E or a Tesla Model Y?
For more photos of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV crossover, keep clicking through this gallery.