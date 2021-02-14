2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is a bigger, better electric crossover with hands-free driving tech

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

General Motors plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025. Aside from fancy Cadillacs and rugged Hummers, this amped-up (literally) onslaught includes the new 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV, or electric utility vehicle. On Sunday, the automaker officially revealed this battery-powered crossover alongside the updated 2022 Bolt EV.

The Bolt EUV and Bolt EV are built on the same architecture and look extremely similar, however, no sheet metal is shared between the two. The EUV is about 6 inches longer than its hatchback sibling, which Chevrolet billed as a crossover when introduced, though nobody really bought it (figuratively and literally). Hopefully the Bolt EUV will enjoy more showroom success, its slightly more muscular body and unique front end with standard LED headlights helping to attract new buyers.

Given its Bolt bones, the new EUV doesn't have the comeliest proportions, looking somewhat narrow and even more top-heavy because of its added height. The vehicle's face does have some interesting components but overall, it's still a pretty generic package, which could be a problem. The 2022 Bolt EUV competes with vehicles like the BMW i3 and Hyundai Kona Electric, though drivers may also cross-shop it with the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, even if those offerings are a bit fancier -- and pricier -- than this Chevy.



The Bolt EUV and Bolt EV's exteriors may be pretty ho-hum, but their shared cabin has been dramatically improved. This new interior is far better than what you get in the current Bolt, with a sweeping dashboard layout and attractive materials. Both Bolts feature new front bucket seats, which should be more comfortable than before. Putting its longer body to good use, the EUV's backseat provides nearly 3 additional inches of legroom. With all that space and a nearly flat floor, adult passengers should have no trouble getting comfortable in this vehicle.

Keeping pace with industry trends, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen is standard, complete with integrated climate controls. An 8-inch digital instrument cluster is included at no extra cost, too. As you'd expect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both supported, and a wireless charging pad is standard in the Bolt EUV. A new console-mounted push-button shifter takes up less interior space and brings to mind the gear-selector design Honda uses. A flat-bottom steering wheel is standard equipment for a sportier look, though it also comes with a regen-on-demand paddle. The EUV also features a one-pedal driving button, which provides maximum regenerative braking for improved efficiency. Just lift off the accelerator and the vehicle will aggressively decelerate, putting that kinetic energy back into the battery.

Aside from those screens, there's plenty of other tech in this Chevy. Automatic high beams, lane-keeping assist and front pedestrian braking are all standard, though you can opt for goodies like rear cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control. Taking that last item one step further, Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driving aid will be available on the Bolt EUV. This is the first time the brilliant technology has been offered on a Chevy. Thanks to cutting-edge sensors and advanced map data, Super Cruise works on more than 200,000 miles of highway in the US and Canada.



Keeping things simple, just one propulsion system is offered in the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV, a single-motor drive unit that provides 200 horsepower and a stout 266 pound-feet of torque, exactly the same as what you get in the Bolt EV. All-wheel drive is, sadly, not on the menu. A 65-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack serves as the electron reservoir, enabling the EUV to drive 250 miles between charges, slightly less than the Bolt EV, which can go 259 miles. Unfortunately, this arrangement is an older design, meaning it's not part of GM's fancy new Ultium battery system.

Speaking of electricity, the EUV comes standard with a new dual-level charge cord. It allows you to juice the vehicle from either a 120-volt household outlet or a 240-volt plug at up to 7.2 kW. Both Bolts support Level 2 charging at up to 11 kW and can absorb around 100 miles of range in 30 minutes when hooked to a DC fast charger. Juice it up from a 120-volt plug and you'd better have some free time; this only yields about 4 miles of driving range per hour.

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is important news, but this vehicle's pricing may be the most significant part of this story. Before any potential discounts or tax credits, it costs less than the outgoing 2021 Bolt EV, starting around $34,000, including destination fees. This means it should significantly undercut both the Kona Electric and i3, while offering far more horsepower, torque and range than the latter. GM may have whiffed it when introducing the original Bolt EV, but the updates made to that model for 2022 and the addition of the new EUV variant should go a long way towards rectifying this misstep. Look for both Bolts at dealerships in all 50 states starting this summer.