2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing takes flight for less than $60,000

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Following months of teases, speculation and even a few leaks, the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing sedan is finally here. The luxury automaker revealed the high-performance luxury-sport sedan on Monday, alongside the even more potent 2022 CT5-V Blackwing.

Parent company General Motors may be in the midst of an electric vehicle revolution, but these two cars prove that performance is alive and well at Cadillac, at least for now. Both models were designed to be the brand's most track-capable cars ever, with driver engagement a top priority during development.

Rocketing this rear-wheel-drive four-door down the road, or from apex to apex on your favorite racing circuit, is a heavily updated 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6. With 39% less air-intake restriction than the previous ATS-V, this engine delivers a stout 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque.

A 10-speed automatic transmission is available, one that can shift quicker than some dual-clutch gearboxes and with better refinement to boot, but get this, a Tremec six-speed manual is standard. Torque is transmitted to that row-your-own gearbox through a twin-disc clutch for enhanced clamping power and great pedal feel. Active rev-matching is standard for seamless downshifts and the car even comes with GM's No-Lift Shift capability, so you can keep the engine on the boil while ripping through gears. Kudos to Cadillac for continuing to offer a three-pedal driving experience even though most of its competitors have given up.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

As for speed, this Caddy should not disappoint. When fitted with that swift automatic transmission, the CT4-V Blackwing can hit 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds. The car's top speed is a heady 189 mph. Curiously, models that feature the manual gearbox are also equipped with titanium connecting rods for reduced rotating mass. Automatic variants didn't see as much of a performance increase with these exotic parts, so engineers eschewed them.

Ensuring it stops as well as it goes, this Cadillac features mammoth Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers up front clamping on 15-inch discs, and four-pot units 'round back, which act on 13.4-inch rotors. Copper-free pads are standard equipment to comply with new California regulations. For added tunability, the CT4-V Blackwing's braking system is adjustable. The driver can select how the pedal feels under their tootsies.

All-wheel drive is not offered on the CT4-V Blackwing (or CT5-V Blackwing, for that matter), but helping keep it stable and predictable while pushed to the limit is a standard electronic limited-slip rear differential. The switch to an aluminum housing from cast iron saved 22 pounds, while an integrated heat exchanger keeps temps under control. Providing a firm ride when you want it and greater softness when you need it, this Cadillac also comes standard with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0. The latest and greatest version of this adjustable damping system has been improved in many ways and the automaker claims it's the quickest-reacting suspension in the world.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This CT4 rolls on staggered-width forged aluminum wheels measuring 18 inches in diameter. Providing the grip, those rollers are encircled by a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that were developed exclusively for these Blackwing cars.

Giving the CT4-V Blackwing a menacing look, it features plenty of styling changes. The front end has a unique grille with larger openings for more airflow, and the car also comes with a rear spoiler, a front splitter and even has functional fender vents. Full LED exterior lighting is also standard. For an even cooler look, opt for the available carbon fiber package. It dresses this Cadillac up with book-matched carbon fiber elements and dramatically improves the aerodynamics, reducing lift at speed by up to 214%.

As for this Blackwing's cabin, three different interior levels are offered, each one being nicer than the last. A 14-speaker AKG sound system and a 12-inch reconfigurable digital instrument cluster are standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both of which can connect wirelessly for greater convenience, are included at no extra charge, as well.

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is available to order right now, though deliveries aren't slated to begin until the summer. You can grab one of these hot new sports sedans for just $59,990, including $995 in shipping and handling fees, which is a more-than-fair price for a machine that promises to deliver such crushing performance -- and one that still offers a manual gearbox, too.