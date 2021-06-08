/>

2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M pack luxury, tech and a turbocharged punch

Offered in standard and Competition variants, these are two very potent luxury SUVs.

Steven Ewing
Say hi to the BMW X3 M and X4 M.

The X3 M is a more traditionally shaped SUV.

The X4 M is one of those fashionable crossover-coupes that are all the rage these days.

Inside, the SUVs have new upholstery colors and iDrive 7 tech.

The twin-turbo 3.0-liter I6 engine produces as much as 503 horsepower.

All models get an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Both 20- and 21-inch wheels are available.

LED lights are standard.

Prices for the pair are unchanged from 2021, with the X3 M starting just below $71,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos of these performance SUVs.

