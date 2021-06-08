2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M get fresh looks, more power and cool new colors

Enlarge Image BMW

Rejoice, fast SUV lovers. BMW announced a number of updates for its X3 M and X4 M performance crossovers on Tuesday, including updated styling, improved technology and yes, a little more power.

The X3 M and X4 M now use the updated version of BMW's 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 -- the same engine you'll find in the M3 sedan and M4 coupe. That means these SUVs now throw down 473 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque in their standard forms and 503 hp and 479 lb-ft in Competition spec. Those horsepower numbers are identical to the previous SUVs, but the torque outputs increase by 13 lb-ft and 37 lb-ft, respectively. All versions of the X3 M and X4 M use an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive.

Neither of these SUVs are slouches, with the base X3 M and X4 M estimated to accelerate to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The Competition models do the same deed in 3.7 seconds. If you have the space to safely stretch their legs, the X3 M and X4 M can top out at 174 mph with the optional M Performance Package, while the Competition versions can hit 177 mph.

The SUVs' chassis components are largely the same as before. All models come standard with an electronically controlled adaptive dampers, as well as variable-ratio steering, increased body and suspension bracing, bigger brakes and 20-inch wheels. Carbon ceramic brakes are not available, though you can opt for 21-inch wheels wrapped in 255/40 front and 265/40 rear tires.

Both the X3 M and X4 M have new front fascias, with larger grilles (of course) and long, vertical air intakes. LED headlights and taillights are fitted to both SUVs, and you can get them in a whole bunch of new colors, including the very awesome Bay Blue and Sao Paulo Yellow. Fingers crossed for the addition of the M3's Isle of Man Green, too.

Moving inside, these M SUVs have redesigned sport seats and climate controls borrowed from the M3 and M4. BMW's iDrive 7 infotainment tech is housed on a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, with an additional 12.3-inch display behind the steering wheel. Improved voice commands can also detect whether or not the driver or front passenger is speaking, and react accordingly.

Prices for these SUVs are unchanged from the 2021 models, with the 2022 BMW X3 M starting at $70,895 and the X4 M coming in at $74,395 (both prices include $995 for destination). It's unclear how much BMW will charge for the Competition upgrade; a company spokesperson says option package pricing is still TBD. However, considering the base MSRPs haven't changed year to year, it stands to reason the current Competition pack's $7,000 upcharge will carry over, as well.

Look for the updated X3 M and X4 M range to hit US BMW dealers in September.