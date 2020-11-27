The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe will still be rear-wheel drive

We spotted some prototypes of the next-gen 2 Series.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

We spied some prototypes of the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe.

Not to be confused with the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the regular 2 Series will stick with its rear-wheel-drive layout.

The next-gen 2's styling is blockier and more angular than the current model's.

Don't worry, it won't have massively tall kidneys, though.

The new 2 Series should have a turbocharged four-cylinder as the base engine, with a turbo six in the higher-performance models. 

All-wheel drive will be optional and the new 2 should be available with a manual transmission.

There will still be an M2, too.

The 2022 2 Series could debut by the end of the year or in early 2021.

