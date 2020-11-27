We spotted some prototypes of the next-gen 2 Series.
We spied some prototypes of the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe.
Not to be confused with the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the regular 2 Series will stick with its rear-wheel-drive layout.
The next-gen 2's styling is blockier and more angular than the current model's.
Don't worry, it won't have massively tall kidneys, though.
The new 2 Series should have a turbocharged four-cylinder as the base engine, with a turbo six in the higher-performance models.
All-wheel drive will be optional and the new 2 should be available with a manual transmission.
There will still be an M2, too.
The 2022 2 Series could debut by the end of the year or in early 2021.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe will still be rear-wheel drive
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.