2022 Bentley Flying Spur hybrid is green through and through

Bentley's latest plug-in has a 435-mile total range and performance that almost matches the V8.

Daniel Golson
The Flying Spur is the latest Bentley model to get a hybrid powertrain.

It's a plug-in hybrid that uses a twin-turbo V6 engine and a single electric motor.

Total output is 537 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and it'll hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

The Flying Spur hybrid has an electric range of 25 miles on the Euro WLTP cycle, and it has a total range of over 435 miles.

Styling differences amount to subtle badging and a charge port on the left rear fender.

The interior is identical to the regular Flying Spur's.

Three different wheel designs are offered.

The Flying Spur hybrid is only the second Bentley hybrid, after the Bentayga SUV.

Order books open this summer, with deliveries by the end of the year.

The interior of the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur hybrid.

The dashboard of the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur hybrid.  

