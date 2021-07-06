2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid gets 435-mile total range

Bentley

Bentley continues to make strides in its electrification efforts with the unveiling of the new Flying Spur plug-in hybrid, the first Bentley hybrid that isn't an SUV and the first car in its class to get a plug-in powertrain.

Unlike the Bentayga hybrid, which uses a 3.0-liter V6 with a single turbo, the Flying Spur hybrid gets a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 producing 410 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. That engine is paired with a 14.1-kWh battery pack and a single electric motor making 134 hp and 295 lb-ft, for a total of 537 hp and 553 lb-ft -- 94 hp and 37 lb-ft more than the Bentayga. Bentley says the Flying Spur hybrid will hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, just a tenth slower than the Flying Spur V8, and it will reach a top speed of 177 mph, 20 mph slower than the V8.

No US EPA range estimates are available yet, but Bentley says the Flying Spur hybrid will have an electric range of more than 25 miles on the optimistic European WLTP testing cycle. Maybe more importantly, Bentley says that the hybrid's total range of over 435 miles makes it the brand's most efficient car ever. There are three hybrid-specific drive modes, the first of which is the EV mode that is automatically engaged when the car turns on. Then there's the Hybrid mode, which uses navigation info and other data to maximize efficiency along a journey by changing drive modes and using the electricity where it would be most useful. Finally a Hold mode saves the battery's charge for later.

Styling changes are minimal, amounting to hybrid badges on the front fenders, quad oval exhaust tips and a charge port door on the left rear fender. The hybrid is offered in seven standard paint colors that have been specifically chosen to "complement the character and style" of the car, but the full Bentley range of over 60 colors is available. Up to 15 different interior colors, three wheel sizes and other styling packages are offered as well.

Bentley says order books will open this summer, with deliveries starting by the end of 2021. Pricing hasn't been announced yet but we expect the hybrid to start at just under $200,000.