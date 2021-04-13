2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible offers huge speed and epic luxury

It's surely one of the best ways we can think of to mess up your hair.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible
1 of 21
Bentley

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible

The 2022 Continental GT Speed Convertible offers the Speed Coupe's performance with a better view.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-1
2 of 21
Bentley

It's powered by a 650 horsepower twin-turbocharged W12 engine.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-4
3 of 21
Bentley

It has a top-up-top-speed of 208 miles per hour.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-10
4 of 21
Bentley

It also boasts four wheel steering and an electronic differential for sharp handling.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-11
5 of 21
Bentley

Inside it's the same gorgeous Continental interior we've come to love with a few Speed-specific touches.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-12
6 of 21
Bentley

There are a few unique color and finish options as well as a few Speed badges.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-13
7 of 21
Bentley

You can also get the Speed with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-14
8 of 21
Bentley

The classic Bentley touches are still there though like metal vents with organ pulls.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-15
9 of 21
Bentley

The Continental retains its excellent infotainment system with optional rotating center display.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-16
10 of 21
Bentley

The massive W12 is capable of getting the Conti convertible to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-17
11 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-18
12 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-19
13 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-2
14 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-20
15 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-21
16 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-5
17 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-6
18 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-7
19 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-8
20 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
continental-gt-speed-convertible-9
21 of 21
Bentley
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives in NYC

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives in NYC

46 Photos
2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 can climb a mountain on the way to the mall

2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 can climb a mountain on the way to the mall

22 Photos
Hyundai Staria is the futuristic minivan of our dreams

Hyundai Staria is the futuristic minivan of our dreams

11 Photos
2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige is an SUV-styled MPV for VIPs

2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige is an SUV-styled MPV for VIPs

56 Photos
Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports

Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports

20 Photos
The 2021 Ford Bronco is highly customizable

The 2021 Ford Bronco is highly customizable

23 Photos
2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition has a fresh, friendly face

2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition has a fresh, friendly face

28 Photos