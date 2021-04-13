2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible offers huge speed and epic luxury

It's surely one of the best ways we can think of to mess up your hair.
The 2022 Continental GT Speed Convertible offers the Speed Coupe's performance with a better view.
It's powered by a 650 horsepower twin-turbocharged W12 engine.
It has a top-up-top-speed of 208 miles per hour.
It also boasts four wheel steering and an electronic differential for sharp handling.
Inside it's the same gorgeous Continental interior we've come to love with a few Speed-specific touches.
There are a few unique color and finish options as well as a few Speed badges.
You can also get the Speed with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.
The classic Bentley touches are still there though like metal vents with organ pulls.
The Continental retains its excellent infotainment system with optional rotating center display.
The massive W12 is capable of getting the Conti convertible to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

