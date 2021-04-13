Bentley debuts its 650-hp Continental GT Speed Convertible

Bentley

A few weeks ago, Bentley announced the higher-performance Speed version of the Continental GT coupe. Now, according to an announcement made by the company on Tuesday, the Continental GT Convertible is getting the Speed treatment too.

The Conti GT Convertible Speed features a retuned version of the twin-turbocharged W12 engine, producing a frankly silly 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. That power is sent through a sophisticated all-wheel drive system to help the Continental reach 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and travel on to a top speed of 208 mph.

The Speed also gets four-wheel steering and a new electronic locking rear differential to help an already surprisingly nimble chassis feel that much sharper. The Bentayga's 48-volt anti-roll system is on-board and further adds to the sporting feel of the big convertible. It also features carbon-ceramic brakes because hauling a luxury car the Continental's size and weight down from 200 miles per hour is no joke.

Bentley has also made some changes to the Conti's Z-fold soft top, which it claims will make the roof better at insulating sound when closed. The roof is still able to be opened or closed in just 19 seconds and is available in seven colors, including tweed (it is a British car, after all).

Inside, you get special Speed badging as well as an optional "Dark Tint Engine Turned Aluminium" finish for the center console and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. Beyond that, it's more of Bentley's typically gorgeous wood and leatherwork in just about every hue and configuration you could ask for.

The Continental GT Speed Convertible is available to order now, though Bentley hasn't specified just how much it will cost to own one. Given that the last Continental GT Convertible I drove had a V8 and was still just shy of $300,000, it's probably safe to say the Speed will be a lot more than that.