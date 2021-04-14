Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV hits the road with augmented reality

The most interesting tech isn't under the hood, it's on the Q4 E-Tron's windshield.
Meet the newest member of Audi's growing family of electric cars, the new Q4 E-Tron SUV.
Like the larger E-Tron, the Q4 E-Tron will also be available in a Sportback body style.
Here in the States, the Q4 will be powered by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Globally, there's also a smaller 52 kWh option.
Buyers can chose between the single-motor Q4 40 E-Tron and the dual-motor Q4 50 E-Tron Quattro. Audi's naming convention is a mouthful.
The EPA hasn't evaluated the E-Tron's range, but Audi reckons around 323 miles on the European WLTP testing cycle.
The Q4 features the first user-customizable daytime light signature, part of the Audi Matrix LED headlamp tech that we don't get here in the US.
The SUV also debuts Audi's Augmented Reality Head Up Display, which overlays the driver's view of the road with navigation directions and driver aid info.
Check out our first look at the 2022 Q4 E-Tron and Sportback for more deets or just enjoy the rest of the photos.
