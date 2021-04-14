Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback arrives with electric all-wheel drive

Its coupe-like profile isn't just for looks; there's also an aerodynamic advantage.

Debuting alongside the new Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV is the sleeker Q4 E-Tron Sportback variant.

The Sportback features a shorter overall height and truncated roofline.

The coupe-like profile isn't just for looks. The Sportback is also more aerodynamic than the SUV.

The spoiler, which sits at the base of the rear glass rather than above, helps to reduce drag.

The Sportback's drag coefficient of just 0.26 (versus the SUV's 0.28) gives it a slight range advantage.

Here in the US, the Q4 E-Tron Sportback will only arrive in top spec 50 Quattro trim.

That means dual electric motors and the larger 77 kWh battery pack.

With 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque on tap, the Sportback sprints from 0-62 mph in just 6.2 seconds.

Check out the first look at the Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV and Sportback to learn about the new Augmented Reality HUD tech.

