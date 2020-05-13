2021 Toyota Supra 2.0: Turbo punch with added thrift

The Toyota Supra gets a 2.0-liter engine option for 2021.
Official pricing isn't available just yet, but the 2.0-liter Supra will be cheaper than the outgoing 2020 model.
The Supra 2.0 rides on a unique set of 18-inch wheels.
Still has fake vents, though.
Fake vents back here, too.
The interior switchgear is largely shared with the Supra's counterpart, the BMW Z4.
So is the tech, which is a reskinned version of BMW's iDrive 6.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine, making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
The 2.0-liter Supra has dual exhaust tips, just like the 3.0.
