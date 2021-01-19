2021 Porsche Taycan looks rad in Frozen Berry Metallic

Porsche's entry-level Taycan has an $81,250 starting price.

2021 Porsche Taycan OGI
The 2021 Porsche Taycan can be ordered in this awesome shade of Frozen Berry Metallic.

2021 Porsche Taycan OGI
More pink Porsches, please.

2021 Porsche Taycan OGI
The entry-level Taycan is a new addition for the 2021 model year.

