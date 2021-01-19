Porsche's entry-level Taycan has an $81,250 starting price.
The 2021 Porsche Taycan can be ordered in this awesome shade of Frozen Berry Metallic.
More pink Porsches, please.
The entry-level Taycan is a new addition for the 2021 model year.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Porsche Taycan looks rad in Frozen Berry Metallic
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.