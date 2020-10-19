More power for electricity. Yay!
The Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid lineup returns for 2021 with more battery power.
There's also a PCM system update that tweaks the screen and adds wireless Apple CarPlay.
The Sport Turismo remains the looker of the two.
The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid makes 455 horsepower.
The 4S E-Hybrid makes 552 horsepower.
It also benefits from the same interior updates.
The green is lovely, too.
There's also the Turbo S E-Hybrid that makes a whopping 689 hp.
Electrified powertrains don't have to be boring.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 Panamera plug-in hybrid lineup.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Porsche Panamera plug-ins look much the same, but pack more battery power
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.