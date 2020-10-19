2021 Porsche Panamera plug-ins look much the same, but pack more battery power

More power for electricity. Yay!

2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
1 of 16
Porsche

The Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid lineup returns for 2021 with more battery power.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
2 of 16
Porsche

There's also a PCM system update that tweaks the screen and adds wireless Apple CarPlay.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
3 of 16
Porsche

The Sport Turismo remains the looker of the two.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
4 of 16
Porsche

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid makes 455 horsepower.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
5 of 16
Porsche

The 4S E-Hybrid makes 552 horsepower.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
6 of 16
Porsche

It also benefits from the same interior updates.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
7 of 16
Porsche

The green is lovely, too.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
8 of 16
Porsche

There's also the Turbo S E-Hybrid that makes a whopping 689 hp.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
9 of 16
Porsche

Electrified powertrains don't have to be boring.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
10 of 16
Porsche

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 Panamera plug-in hybrid lineup.

Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
11 of 16
Porsche
Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
12 of 16
Porsche
Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
13 of 16
Porsche
Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
14 of 16
Porsche
Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
15 of 16
Porsche
Read the article
2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid
16 of 16
Porsche
Read the article
2021 Genesis GV80 goes big in all the right ways

2021 Genesis GV80 goes big in all the right ways

64 Photos
2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid stays a popular course

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid stays a popular course

26 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The real deal

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The real deal

62 Photos
2021 Toyota Venza will surprise you

2021 Toyota Venza will surprise you

31 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe offers stellar looks, handsome interior and killer tech

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe offers stellar looks, handsome interior and killer tech

74 Photos