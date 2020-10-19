Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrids get more battery power, upgraded looks

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche's Panamera has always been two things -- fast and a little funny-looking. Both of those labels still apply to the 2021 model, but now we can add "efficient" to that list thanks to the introduction of updated versions of the already very competent plug-in hybrids.

The first hybrid Panamera being given a little tickle is the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. Despite being the entry-level plug-in for the Panamera line, and even though it's only packing a V6 engine, it's still offering a ton of performance to go with the build quality and focus on driving dynamics we've come to expect from Porsche. How much performance? Try 455 horsepower and a 0-60 sprint in just 4.2 seconds. The 4S E-Hybrid turns things up a bit more with a total system output (internal combustion engine and electric motor) of 552 horsepower.

For most other companies, 552 horsepower would be plenty. Porsche isn't most other car companies, so it is also offering the mighty Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which, apart from being kind of a mouthful, is also the second most powerful vehicle that the brand currently produces. Its twin-turbo V8 engine and electric motors offer a combined output of 689 horsepower and 642 pound-feet of torque. It will do 0-60 miles per hour in just 3 seconds.

While the Panamera plug-ins' electric output remains the same, Porsche was able to refine the battery pack and increase its capacity to 17.9 kilowatt-hours. The cars can be charged via a 110-volt or 240-volt outlet. In addition to the powertrain upgrades, Porsche gave its PCM system a little upgrade in the form of a better screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and improved Voice Pilot voice control system.

The 2021 Panamera plug-in hybrids are slated to hit dealers in the spring of 2021, with order books opening earlier in the year. Pricing hasn't been made available yet but will be once the vehicles are available for ordering at dealers.