2021 Porsche 718 Boxster gets limited-run 25th anniversary edition

Happy birthday, Porsche Boxster.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
This is Porsche's way of celebrating the Boxster's 25th anniversary. It's called the Boxster 25 and it features a number of throwback cues.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
This Bordeaux red interior matches the one on the original 1993 Boxster concept car.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
The bronze wheels and accents match the concept, too.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
It's a looker, alright.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
GT Silver Metallic is the star color, though Porsche will also offer the Boxster 25 in white or black.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
Power comes from the excellent 4.0-liter flat-six engine.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
You can get a manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
You can also get the interior in black, but that's lame.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25
Only 1,250 of these Boxsters will be sold worldwide, and it'll cost just under $100,000 in the US.

