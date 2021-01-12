Happy birthday, Porsche Boxster.
This is Porsche's way of celebrating the Boxster's 25th anniversary. It's called the Boxster 25 and it features a number of throwback cues.
This Bordeaux red interior matches the one on the original 1993 Boxster concept car.
The bronze wheels and accents match the concept, too.
It's a looker, alright.
GT Silver Metallic is the star color, though Porsche will also offer the Boxster 25 in white or black.
Power comes from the excellent 4.0-liter flat-six engine.
You can get a manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission.
You can also get the interior in black, but that's lame.
Only 1,250 of these Boxsters will be sold worldwide, and it'll cost just under $100,000 in the US.
Discuss: 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster gets limited-run 25th anniversary edition
