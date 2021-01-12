2021 Porsche Boxster 25 is a celebratory special edition with throwback cues

Enlarge Image Porsche

Oh hey, happy 25th birthday, Porsche Boxster. It's hard to believe this little two-seater first hit the road back in 1996 (though it didn't make it to the US until 1997). But this is indeed a milestone worth celebrating, and to commemorate this quadranscentennial, Porsche announced a new, limited-edition version of the 718 Boxster on Tuesday.

Called the 2021 Boxster 25, this special roadster is based on the new 718 GTS 4.0 -- arguably the best version of the Boxster you can buy today. It might not look too different at first glance, but this 718 has a number of throwback details that recall the original Boxster concept car, which debuted way back at the 1993 Detroit Auto Show. Like that concept, the Boxster 25 is painted in GT silver metallic and features Neodyme accents -- a sort of copper-like color -- on the front and side air intakes, badges and 20-inch wheels. Porsche will also offer the Boxster 25 in jet black and Carrara white. Both will look rad with the copper wheels, but the GT Silver option is totally the one to get.

That's especially true given the Bordeaux red leather interior and fabric roof, the latter of which has embossed "Boxster 25" lettering. If red isn't your thing, you can opt for a black interior, but like, don't. Life's too short for boring choices.

Porsche

The Boxster 25 comes with a whole bunch of otherwise-optional goodies, including 14-way power seats, a heated GT steering wheel, Porsche's Active Suspension Management adaptive dampers and torque-vectoring tech with a mechanical limited-slip differential. You can go hardcore and get the PASM Sport suspension, but considering how excellent the standard setup is, it's probably best left on the table.

Power comes from the same 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine as the standard 718 Boxster GTS, with 394 horsepower. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but Porsche's seven-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox is optional.

Only 1,250 of these little hotties will be available worldwide. The 2021 Boxster 25 starts at $99,950 in the US, including $1,350 for destination, and the first deliveries will take place this spring. That makes it nearly $10,000 more expensive than the base 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, but hey, we're celebrating here. Get one while they're hot.