2021 Polestar 1 isn't long for this world

The Polestar 1 is in its final year of production, and only 150 are coming to North America.

The gorgeous Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid is entering its last year of production, with just 150 more coming to North America.

The powertrain is unchanged, which means you get a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors for a total of 619 horsepower.

Only five exterior colors and a few trim and wheel options are available.

The interior only comes in black or white.

The Polestar 1 costs $155,000.

The 2021 model year is available to order now through Polestar's website.

