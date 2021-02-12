2021 Polestar 1 isn't long for this world

The Polestar 1 is in its final year of production, and only 150 are coming to North America.
The gorgeous Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid is entering its last year of production, with just 150 more coming to North America.
The powertrain is unchanged, which means you get a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors for a total of 619 horsepower.
Only five exterior colors and a few trim and wheel options are available.
The interior only comes in black or white.
The Polestar 1 costs $155,000.
The 2021 model year is available to order now through Polestar's website.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.