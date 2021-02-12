Stunning Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid enters its last year of production

Enlarge Image Polestar

The spectacular looking Polestar 1 plug-in-hybrid coupe was always meant to be a limited-run model, with just 1,500 total earmarked for production worldwide. The Polestar 1 is now entering its last year of production with the final 500 units available to order, just 150 of which will come to North America.

No powertrain changes have been made for the final model year, and that's fine by us. The Polestar 1 already was one of the most impressive plug-in hybrids out there, and it still offers one of the highest electric ranges out of any PHEV on sale. (It's only beaten by the also extremely rare Karma Revero.) It has a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors at the rear axle, an eight-speed automatic transmission with an integrated starter/generator and a 34-kWh battery pack. Total output is 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and the EPA says the Polestar 1 has a max EV range of 52 miles.

Nothing about the Polestar 1's looks has changed for the 2021 model year, either. Just five no-cost "colors" are available -- I say colors in quotes because there's white, black, two grays and a dark blue -- and each shade is available in a matte finish for an extra $5,000. The exterior trim is offered in chrome or gloss black, and the awesome 21-inch four-spoke wheels can be had in gloss black, matte-black or a diamond cut finish. On the inside you can get the upholstery in either black or black and white leather.

Appearance stuff aside, the Polestar 1 doesn't have any available packages or optional extras. And that's also a fine thing, as the Polestar 1 already has a whopping price tag of $155,000. The Polestar 1 is a super niche vehicle, but it was always meant to be just that. It's a plug-in-hybrid, carbon-fiber-bodied, two-door coupe with concept-car looks, from a Volvo-run company that will only produce full EVs from now on. There will probably never be another car like the Polestar 1, so if you want to get your hands on one of the final 150 cars, you can get your order in now online or visit one of Polestar's retail spaces.