Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

Here's the new Nissan Frontier. Sort of.
This is actually the new Nissan Navara, but it's a twin of the Frontier sold here in the US.
Effectively, this is a great preview of the new truck coming to the US.
It's thoroughly refreshed outside with updated looks.
Under the hood, at least in the US, a new 3.8-liter V6 will serve with a nine-speed automatic.
The current Frontier is very old, so it's great to see a new design finally.
We don't know if we'll get this Pro-4X trim, but I dig the trimmings.
Pickups are hot, so Nissan is likely hoping for a big win with this truck.
We don't know when the US spec will come, but it should be pretty soon at this point.
