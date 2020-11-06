Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

  • 2021 Nissan Frontier/Navara
Here's the new Nissan Frontier. Sort of.

This is actually the new Nissan Navara, but it's a twin of the Frontier sold here in the US.

Effectively, this is a great preview of the new truck coming to the US.

It's thoroughly refreshed outside with updated looks.

Under the hood, at least in the US, a new 3.8-liter V6 will serve with a nine-speed automatic.

The current Frontier is very old, so it's great to see a new design finally.

We don't know if we'll get this Pro-4X trim, but I dig the trimmings.

Pickups are hot, so Nissan is likely hoping for a big win with this truck.

We don't know when the US spec will come, but it should be pretty soon at this point.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the new Frontier/Navara!

