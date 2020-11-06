2021 Nissan Frontier revealed abroad, foreshadowing our new pickup truck

Enlarge Image Nissan

Alright, this isn't actually the 2021 Nissan Frontier, but the Frontier does have an identical twin elsewhere in the world called the Nissan Navara, and on Thursday, Nissan showed off the 2021 model of that pickup truck for the first time. We expect this will largely mirror the Frontier whenever Nissan finally decides to show it, even if this Pro-4X trim doesn't make it to America.

This truck shown is specifically for Thailand, and Nissan was light on specifics, but the pickup wears a new design -- and a much-needed one at that. The current Frontier's been around for years now. The design picks up some familiar cues we've seen across the automaker's lineup in the headlights, the new running light signature and a bigger grille. The rear keeps it pretty traditional, but then again, there's not much you can do to really change up the rear of a truck. Regardless, it looks fresh, especially with the smoked taillights on this Pro-4X trim.

Nissan didn't dive into the mechanical specs but we already know the powertrain for the US, because Nissan decided to drop the new engine in the old truck for the 2020 Frontier -- Roadshow's Craig Cole said it's quite a peach. It's a new 3.8-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque married to a nine-speed automatic. The days of an inline-four engine and a manual transmission are long gone for the new Frontier. Nissan also highlighted a strengthened rear axle, increased payload capacity and a larger bed. A new steering rack is supposed to make the truck more maneuverable as well. We'll have to wait for finer details until Nissan's ready to share more.

Technology is big here, though. Nissan highlighted a suite of active safety technology and driver-assist systems such as a surround-view monitor and automatic emergency braking. In the US, definitely expect these features, plus more, perhaps. The interior, overall, still looks a tad dated, I have to say. We'll need to see, however, if things differ for the US. They very well could.

Consider this a healthy first look at the truck. We hope to receive more details and a Frontier debut in the very near future. So far, it looks pretty good.