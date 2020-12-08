2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

The refreshed 2021 Armada ramps up the creature comforts in addition to rocking a fresh new face.

2021 Nissan Armada
1 of 45
Nissan

Being based on a somewhat old Nissan Patrol, the latest generation of Armada already looked a little tired when it debuted for the 2017 model year, but Nissan has swooped in for 2021 with a raft of updates that brings this brute into the 21st century.  

2021 Nissan Armada
2 of 45
Nissan

It looks more modern than ever, thanks to sharp new headlights with aggressive running lights and a neat semi-split design.    

2021 Nissan Armada
3 of 45
Nissan

There's a new wheel design to add that extra dash of freshness.     

2021 Nissan Armada
4 of 45
Nissan

Out back, there are new taillights that are connected by a chrome strip, in addition to a redesigned rear bumper.    

2021 Nissan Armada
5 of 45
Nissan

The 2021 Armada has some solid capability, too.     

2021 Nissan Armada
6 of 45
Nissan

The sole powertrain on offer is a 5.6-liter naturally-aspirated V8 putting out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, which makes its way to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.    

2021 Nissan Armada
7 of 45
Nissan

All that power gives the Armada a best-in-class standard towing figure of 8,500 pounds.

2021 Nissan Armada
8 of 45
Nissan

The act of pulling should be easier, too, thanks to a new trailer brake controller.  

2021 Nissan Armada
9 of 45
Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Armada goes on sale in January and pricing should be announced closer to its on-sale date.

2021 Nissan Armada
10 of 45
Nissan

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Nissan Armada.

2021 Nissan Armada
11 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
12 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
13 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
14 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
15 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
16 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
17 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
18 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
19 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
20 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
21 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
22 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
23 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
24 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
25 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
26 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
27 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
28 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
29 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
30 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
31 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
32 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
33 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
34 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
35 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
36 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
37 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
38 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
39 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
40 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
41 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
42 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
43 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
44 of 45
Nissan
2021 Nissan Armada
45 of 45
Nissan
