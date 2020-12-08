Being based on a somewhat old Nissan Patrol, the latest generation of Armada already looked a little tired when it debuted for the 2017 model year, but Nissan has swooped in for 2021 with a raft of updates that brings this brute into the 21st century.
The sole powertrain on offer is a 5.6-liter naturally-aspirated V8 putting out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, which makes its way to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Discuss: 2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.