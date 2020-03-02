2021 Morgan Plus Four keeps it the same despite major changes

You might notice that I'm saying Plus Four instead of Plus 4, but that's intentional.
Morgan actually changed the name of the car, replacing the number with the word.
The new Plus Four borrows its underlying bonded aluminum chassis from the Plus Six.
This new chassis also gives the Plus Four better ingress and egress, in addition to more passenger and cargo volumes.
Now living under the hood is BMW's 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, which produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque when mated to an eight-speed automatic, or 258 lb-ft when connected to an optional six-speed manual.
With the slushbox, the Plus Four rockets to 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds, with that figure dropping to 5.2 seconds with the manual.
All in, Morgan claims 97% of the Plus Four's components are new.
The 2021 Morgan Plus Four is now available for ordering, with deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2020.
Including value-added tax, the Morgan Plus Four starts at £62,995 ($80,439 directly converted).
