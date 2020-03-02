2021 Morgan Plus Four keeps it the same despite major changes

  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four
  • 2021 Morgan Plus Four

You might notice that I'm saying Plus Four instead of Plus 4, but that's intentional.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
1
of 27

Morgan actually changed the name of the car, replacing the number with the word.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
2
of 27

The new Plus Four borrows its underlying bonded aluminum chassis from the Plus Six.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
3
of 27

This new chassis also gives the Plus Four better ingress and egress, in addition to more passenger and cargo volumes.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
4
of 27

Now living under the hood is BMW's 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, which produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque when mated to an eight-speed automatic, or 258 lb-ft when connected to an optional six-speed manual.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
5
of 27

With the slushbox, the Plus Four rockets to 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds, with that figure dropping to 5.2 seconds with the manual.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
6
of 27

All in, Morgan claims 97% of the Plus Four's components are new.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
7
of 27

The 2021 Morgan Plus Four is now available for ordering, with deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2020.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
8
of 27

Including value-added tax, the Morgan Plus Four starts at £62,995 ($80,439 directly converted).    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
9
of 27

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the new Morgan Plus Four.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
10
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
11
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
12
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
13
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
14
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
15
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
16
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
17
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
18
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
19
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
20
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
21
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
22
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
23
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
24
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
25
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
26
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan
27
of 27
Now Reading

2021 Morgan Plus Four keeps it the same despite major changes

Up Next

Citroen Ami could be the digital age's 2CV

Latest Stories

Renault's electric crossover concept can shape-shift for added space

Renault's electric crossover concept can shape-shift for added space

by
'No plans' for Porsche 911 hybrid right now

'No plans' for Porsche 911 hybrid right now

by
Tesla Model 3 Track Mode V2 explained

Tesla Model 3 Track Mode V2 explained

by
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: This supercar has a date with 300 mph

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: This supercar has a date with 300 mph

by
2020 Geneva Motor Show: Everything that would have been announced

2020 Geneva Motor Show: Everything that would have been announced

by