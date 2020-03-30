Drop the top in the 2021 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition

The 2021 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition is angling to be your next quirky mode of transportation.
It packs a soft-top convertible roof and a stick shift.
The manual transmission is standard.
If you want a dual-clutch transmission that shifts on its own, it's $1,500 more.
Loving the two-spoke, scissor-style wheels.
LED fog lights are standard.
Neat colors like this Deep Laguna Metallic are on offer.
There's a Sidewalk design on the roof to keep up the quirkiness.
Prices start at $39,250.
