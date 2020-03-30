Drop the top in the 2021 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition

  • 2021 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition
The 2021 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition is angling to be your next quirky mode of transportation.

It packs a soft-top convertible roof and a stick shift.

The manual transmission is standard.

If you want a dual-clutch transmission that shifts on its own, it's $1,500 more.

Loving the two-spoke, scissor-style wheels.

LED fog lights are standard.

Neat colors like this Deep Laguna Metallic are on offer.

There's a Sidewalk design on the roof to keep up the quirkiness.

Prices start at $39,250.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition!

