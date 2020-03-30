2021 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition gets a soft top and a stick

Enlarge Image Mini

The 2021 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition may not make a whole lot of sense on paper, but gosh darn it, does it sound like fun.

Mini revealed pricing for the latest special edition model last Friday and said the car, which includes a host of quirky combinations, will start at $39,250 after an $850 destination charge. So, what is the quirky combo on hand here? Well, this is a Mini Cooper S model with a soft-top convertible roof and a standard manual transmission. It's probably the enthusiast pick of the standard Cooper line outside of any of the John Cooper Works models.

Buyers can spec the car with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, but it adds $1,500 to the total price before other options. Overall, this car is supposed to bring out the best in Mini's oddball color palette and more after the first iteration launched in 2007.

On offer are colors like the Deep Laguna Metallic seen here, and there are Sidewalk insignias present throughout. When the roof's up, there's also a Sidewalk pattern present. The scissor-pattern, two-spoke 17-inch wheels fit right into the whole package.

Inside, the Sidewalk looks continue with unique interior lights, floor mats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a similar design. As for standard comforts, the 8.8-inch infotainment system is onboard and bundled with a Harman Kardon premium sound system. Heated seats, a head-up display and automatic climate control are all included.

Power comes from a familiar 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that makes 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Honestly, this would be a very good car for the whole "drive a slow car fast" kind of mentality.

Buyers will find the model at dealers starting next month.