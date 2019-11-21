2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 is a big brute with big luxury

Say hello to the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63.
You can option this super-SUV with wheels as large as 23 inches in diameter.
LED lights are standard.
The GLS63 is the range-topping GLS-Class model.
Power comes from a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 engine.
The GLS63 produces 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
The engine uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for added boost and efficiency.
Mercedes-Benz says the AMG GLS63 can sprint to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.
The 2021 GLS63 will go on sale in mid-2020.
