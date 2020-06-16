2021 Mercedes-AMG GT43 4-Door Coupe makes speed a little more affordable

With a price starting under $100,000, the AMG GT43 is the most accessible AMG-only model you can buy.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT43 4-Door Coupe

The GT43 features a slightly detuned version of the AMG GT53's turbocharged inline-six.

It produces 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

Those figures get augmented, though, by Mercedes' EQBoost mild-hybrid system.

EQBoost can add 21 hp and 148 lb-ft on demand.

The GT43 also features some cool tech inside the cabin too.

Namely, AMG is bringing its custom-skinned version of MBUX to the party.

You also get a Burmester stereo, for those long, continent-crushing road trips.

The AMG GT43 retails for $90,950 before options.

Order books are set to open in late summer.

Deliveries are supposed to begin in the fall of 2020.

