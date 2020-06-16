With a price starting under $100,000, the AMG GT43 is the most accessible AMG-only model you can buy.
The GT43 features a slightly detuned version of the AMG GT53's turbocharged inline-six.
It produces 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
Those figures get augmented, though, by Mercedes' EQBoost mild-hybrid system.
EQBoost can add 21 hp and 148 lb-ft on demand.
The GT43 also features some cool tech inside the cabin too.
Namely, AMG is bringing its custom-skinned version of MBUX to the party.
You also get a Burmester stereo, for those long, continent-crushing road trips.
The AMG GT43 retails for $90,950 before options.
Order books are set to open in late summer.
Deliveries are supposed to begin in the fall of 2020.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT43 4-Door Coupe makes speed a little more affordable
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.