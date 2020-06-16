2021 Mercedes-AMG GT43 is the new entry-level 4-door coupe

Mercedes-AMG's current powertrain lineup is more diverse than ever, and the 43-badged models sit on the lower end of the pricing spectrum. So with the debut of the new GT43 4-Door on Tuesday, this means AMG's svelte sedan is now available for a lot less money.
The Mercedes-AMG GT43 4-Door Coupe is powered by a turbocharged inline-six engine, much like its 53-series bigger brother. The catch here is that the 43 makes do without the cool electric supercharger, so it makes 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, not including Mercedes' EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology, which adds in 21 hp and 184 lb-ft in a pinch. The GT43 also uses AMG's nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system.
The AMG GT43 brings plenty of other goodies to the table, like the company's excellent MBUX infotainment system, a Burmester stereo and all of the other unique touches that make modern Mercedes interiors some of the best in the business. Being the GT 4-Door Coupe, it also has cool AMG-specific stuff, like the unique center console and no middle seat in the rear.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT43 4-Door Coupe makes speed a little more affordableSee all photos
So, how much does it cost? It's $90,950, including destination. Yes, that makes it the least-expensive AMG GT 4-Door, but that's not chump change by any means, especially when you consider similarly priced four-doors. Mercedes' own AMG E53, for example, is almost $20,000 less and has more power. An Audi RS5 Sportback, meanwhile, starts around $75,000. Just something to consider.
Mercedes-Benz plans to start customer deliveries of the 2021 AMG GT43 4-Door Coupe this fall, with the order books set to open later this summer.
