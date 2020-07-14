2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series: It scoffs at subtlety

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is here to party.
Or, maybe to crash some other performance cars' parties.
With GT3-inspired aerodynamics, it cuts through the wind.
AMG engineers fitted a flat-plane crankshaft to the twin-turbo V8. Along with other upgrades, there's now 720 horsepower on tap.
Inside, things are quite nice, even though this is totally a race car.
AMG-specific graphics and lots of orange contrasts are on board for the ride.
Here's what a German rocket ship's steering wheel looks like.
We don't have pricing or availability yet, but it should cost over $200,000 and will likely be limited to a couple thousand cars.
This car does not embrace the subtle side of things.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 GT Black Series!