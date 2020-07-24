2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is over triple the price of a base model

Mercedes-Benz

In mid-July, the folks at Daimler spilled the beans on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series -- a new GT3-derived race car for both track and street. Boasting 720 horsepower, 590 pound-feet of torque and promising ridiculous amounts of downforce thanks to its outlandish ground effects and wing package, we knew the GT Black was going to be costly, we just didn't know how much.

Today, we have a much better idea: While we still don't have a US-market MSRP, the German automaker on Friday revealed the model's home-continent pricing, and it's as aggressive-sounding as we imagine that twin-turbo, flat-plane crank V8 will be: 335,240 euros. That works out to nearly $390,000, or well over three times as much as the starting price of the standard -- and perfectly wonderful -- AMG-GT ($115,900 plus delivery).

That price, of course, doesn't include any options, including the nuclear-sunrise AMG Magma Beam paint seen here, which runs the euro equivalent of an additional $10,000. It's also likely a fair bet that many Black Series customers will also opt for the AMG Track Pack, which nets a titanium rollover protection system, racy carbon bucket seats, matching four-point seat belts and a fire extinguisher -- yours for the bargain price of $8,800.

In the grand Black Series tradition, this latest entry isn't cheap. But with a 0-62 mph time in 3.2 seconds, a 0-124-mph time of 9 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph, you'll likely be able to outrun your accountant. And hey, if you can't afford to actually order a 2021 AMG-GT Black Series, dreaming is still free.