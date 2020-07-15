The HSE Silver Edition and SVR Carbon Edition give buyers two distinct options.
Two new special editions mix things up for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport lineup. Seen here is the SVR Carbon Edition.
This is the HSE Silver Edition.
The HSE Silver Edition adds some shadow finishes to trim pieces, but it also unlocks a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 option.
The SVR Carbon Edition, meanwhile, is all about exposed carbon-fiber. Naturally.
Ah, the open road. Hit it with the turbodiesel, a plug-in hybrid powertrain or a mild-hybrid and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six.
The HSE Silver keeps things luxurious inside.
It looks good in this bronze color.
The wheels feature a gloss black and diamond finish, according to thebrand.
One example of the shadow-colored accents on the HSE Silver.
The SVR Carbon Edition is the meaner choice with its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spices things up with new special editions
