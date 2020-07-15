2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spices things up with new special editions

The HSE Silver Edition and SVR Carbon Edition give buyers two distinct options.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Sport Sport SVR Carbon Edition

Two new special editions mix things up for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport lineup. Seen here is the SVR Carbon Edition.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver

This is the HSE Silver Edition.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver

The HSE Silver Edition adds some shadow finishes to trim pieces, but it also unlocks a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 option.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Sport Sport SVR Carbon Edition

The SVR Carbon Edition, meanwhile, is all about exposed carbon-fiber. Naturally.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver

Ah, the open road. Hit it with the turbodiesel, a plug-in hybrid powertrain or a mild-hybrid and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver

The HSE Silver keeps things luxurious inside.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver

It looks good in this bronze color.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver

The wheels feature a gloss black and diamond finish, according to thebrand.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver

One example of the shadow-colored accents on the HSE Silver.

Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Sport Sport SVR Carbon Edition

The SVR Carbon Edition is the meaner choice with its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood.

